1,125 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.75. 65,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,018. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.56. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

