131,624 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 232.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

