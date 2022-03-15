13,581 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,090,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

