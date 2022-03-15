1,462 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.33. 112,353,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,492,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.