$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $15.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.30 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. 289,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

