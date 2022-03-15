$153.74 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.46 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $147.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $649.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

