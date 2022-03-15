161,186 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $12,840,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

