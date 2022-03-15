1,736 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

