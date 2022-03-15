18,066 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

