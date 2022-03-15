19,315 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

