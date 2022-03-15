$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.12 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

