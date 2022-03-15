$24.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to report $24.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.72 billion. Target posted sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94. Target has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

