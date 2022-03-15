$246.33 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will report sales of $246.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $251.90 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $996.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

OHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 67,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,489. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

