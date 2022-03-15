$268.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post $268.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the highest is $285.20 million. RPC reported sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

RES stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,898. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 97,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.