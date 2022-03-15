$27.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) will post sales of $27.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 billion and the lowest is $27.43 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $126.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.12 billion to $143.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.00 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. 6,185,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

