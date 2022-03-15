27,949 Shares in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIRL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.
