$28.71 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to post $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.25 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $24.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $128.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.37 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 312,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

