$290.63 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) will post sales of $290.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.11 million and the lowest is $282.98 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $279.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,388,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,508,000 after buying an additional 245,499 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

