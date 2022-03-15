$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

NYSE CCK traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.08. 1,178,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Crown by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

