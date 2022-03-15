$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Omnicom Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 118,918.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.