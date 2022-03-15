$36.64 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) to post $36.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the lowest is $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HTBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.43. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $104,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $345,991. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.