$401.21 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) will announce sales of $401.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.10. 468,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $65,760,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

