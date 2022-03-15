477 Shares in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.04. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $341.39 and a 12-month high of $453.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.