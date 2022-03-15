$50.44 Million in Sales Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to post $50.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $50.52 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $229.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amplitude by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.