$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.43 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $255.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insmed stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Insmed has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $35,308,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,829,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

