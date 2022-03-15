$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to post sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $56.20 million. Greenlane reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $245.65 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,875 shares of company stock valued at $165,509. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 896,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,254. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

