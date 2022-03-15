58,083 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

