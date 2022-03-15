$6.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.14 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,230,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,460,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 268,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

