7,739 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

