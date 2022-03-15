$82.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post $82.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.85 billion and the highest is $92.22 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $59.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $326.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $314.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,913,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,032,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

