AAR (AIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.