AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. 184,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $271.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.