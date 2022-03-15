Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 84,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,395. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

