Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of IAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 84,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,395. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $6.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
