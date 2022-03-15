Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)
