Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 365,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,562. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.