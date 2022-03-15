ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 29th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

