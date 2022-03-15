Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $284.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

