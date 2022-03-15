Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 166.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 199,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 604.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 306.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

ACET stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.48.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

