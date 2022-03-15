Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $13.61 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 11.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 87,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

