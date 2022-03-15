Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.