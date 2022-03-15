AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AerSale by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

