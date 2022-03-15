Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AOIFF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 409,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,103. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

AOIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

