Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

AOIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

