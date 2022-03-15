Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.04. 54,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $152.40. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

