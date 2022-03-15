Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 86.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

