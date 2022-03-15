Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

