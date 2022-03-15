Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.41) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.39 ($3.72).

Shares of AF traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €3.74 ($4.10). 3,090,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

