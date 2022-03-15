Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays raised their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of AFLYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 12,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

