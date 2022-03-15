Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AJINY stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

