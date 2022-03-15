AKITA Drilling’s (AKT.A) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE:AKT.A traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.38. 79,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,733. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$54.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

