AKITA Drilling’s (AKT.A) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Mar 15th, 2022

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE:AKT.A traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.38. 79,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,733. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$54.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

